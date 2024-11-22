Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Varun Dhawan has made his debut on LinkedIn, expressing his excitement to connect with professionals across various industries and share insights on creativity and leadership.

Fans warmly welcomed him, pushing his follower count over 20,000 within the first day.

Varun Dhawan joins LinkedIn

Varun debuts on LinkedIn; fans joke, 'planning to enter corporate'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:07 am Nov 22, 202410:07 am

What's the story Actor Varun Dhawan has expanded his social media presence by joining LinkedIn, a platform primarily used for professional networking. The actor, known for his roles in films like Student of the Year and Bhediya, introduced himself as an "Actor, Investor, and Assistant Director" on the platform. In his bio, he described himself as a "passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence."

Initial post

Dhawan's first post on LinkedIn

In his first post on LinkedIn, the 37-year-old actor wrote about his excitement to join the platform and begin a "new chapter" of sharing his journey. He wrote, "What excites me most about being here is the opportunity to connect with professionals from all industries—not just entertainment." The actor also said that he looks forward to sharing insights and discussing creativity and leadership.

Fan reactions

Dhawan's LinkedIn debut received a warm welcome

Dhawan's LinkedIn debut was greeted with excitement by fans, who made him cross over 20,000 followers in the first 24 hours. Fans and followers of the star welcomed him with comments like "Welcome to LinkedIn, Varun Sir! Thrilled to see you joining the community," and funny ones like "I hope you are not planning to leave Bollywood and join the corporate world anytime soon."

Career highlights

Dhawan's professional journey and upcoming projects

Having been a part of the film industry for 12 years, Dhawan has headlined ₹300cr mega hits and dived into niche, content-driven films. From leading a sports team in Student of the Year to exploring supernatural worlds in Bhediya, the actor has done it all. He will next be seen in Kalees's directorial Baby John, co-starring Keerthy Suresh Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff. The film releases on December 25.