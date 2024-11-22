Varun debuts on LinkedIn; fans joke, 'planning to enter corporate'
Actor Varun Dhawan has expanded his social media presence by joining LinkedIn, a platform primarily used for professional networking. The actor, known for his roles in films like Student of the Year and Bhediya, introduced himself as an "Actor, Investor, and Assistant Director" on the platform. In his bio, he described himself as a "passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence."
Dhawan's first post on LinkedIn
In his first post on LinkedIn, the 37-year-old actor wrote about his excitement to join the platform and begin a "new chapter" of sharing his journey. He wrote, "What excites me most about being here is the opportunity to connect with professionals from all industries—not just entertainment." The actor also said that he looks forward to sharing insights and discussing creativity and leadership.
Dhawan's LinkedIn debut received a warm welcome
Dhawan's LinkedIn debut was greeted with excitement by fans, who made him cross over 20,000 followers in the first 24 hours. Fans and followers of the star welcomed him with comments like "Welcome to LinkedIn, Varun Sir! Thrilled to see you joining the community," and funny ones like "I hope you are not planning to leave Bollywood and join the corporate world anytime soon."
Dhawan's professional journey and upcoming projects
Having been a part of the film industry for 12 years, Dhawan has headlined ₹300cr mega hits and dived into niche, content-driven films. From leading a sports team in Student of the Year to exploring supernatural worlds in Bhediya, the actor has done it all. He will next be seen in Kalees's directorial Baby John, co-starring Keerthy Suresh Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff. The film releases on December 25.