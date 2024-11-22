'Squid Game' S2, 'Mismatched 3': Netflix's top December releases
Netflix has revealed its content slate for December 2024, with the much-awaited second season of Squid Game topping the list. The show still remains Netflix's most-viewed non-English TV series. Other highlights include Season 6 of Virgin River and a bunch of movies and TV shows arriving on December 1. These include Little, Midway, and Project X. Here are some other titles to look forward to.
Netflix's comedy and documentary specials for December
Netflix's December lineup includes a number of comedy and documentary specials. On December 3, Fortune Feimster returns with her third Netflix comedy special, Fortune Feimster: Crushing It. The next day, Netflix will drop a fascinating docuseries, Churchill at War, which examines Winston Churchill's pivotal role in World War II. Another documentary, The Only Girl in the Orchestra, will highlight trailblazing double bassist Orin O'Brien's journey as the first female musician in the New York Philharmonic.
Netflix's global content and family shows for December
Netflix will release a bunch of international content in December. The Children's Train (December 4) is an Italian film about a mother sending her son to northern Italy for a better life. From Thailand comes Tomorrow and I, a series imagining a dystopian future where technology clashes with traditional customs. For family viewers, That Christmas is an unforgettable tale of how the worst snowstorm in history changes everyone's plans in Wellington-on-Sea, including Santa's!
Netflix's anime, series, and film releases in early December
Netflix will continue its content rollout with BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1 on December 5. The anime follows characters Louis and Haru as they navigate university life. The same day, the streaming platform will release Black Doves, a series about a spy seeking truth and vengeance after her lover's murder. Jentry Chau vs the Underworld is also set to premiere; it tells the story of a teenager rediscovering her suppressed fiery powers as she confronts literal demons.
Netflix's mid-December content highlights
Oscar and Grammy-winner Jamie Foxx returns to the stage with his comedy event Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... on December 10. On top of that, Polo, a sports series executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, gives an exclusive look at the world of polo. The series follows elite players competing in the high-stakes US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. Beloved Hindi teen romance series Mismatched will arrive on December 13.
Netflix's late December content and year-end specials
Netflix will end the year with some big releases. On December 26, Squid Game: Season 2 will premiere, bringing back the global hit series. On the last day of the year, Netflix will release Avicii - I'm Tim, a documentary on musical prodigy Tim Bergling, and Avicii - My Last Show, a film capturing his last performance. Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall will debut as comedian Michelle Buteau's second Netflix comedy special.