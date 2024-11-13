Summarize Simplifying... In short Lena Dunham, known for HBO's Girls, is set to adapt Michael Lewis's book 'Going Infinite' which delves into the rise and fall of FTX founder, Bankman-Fried.

The book, and thus the adaptation, will explore the world of high-frequency trading and cryptocurrencies, and the dramatic collapse of FTX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange that lost billions from customer accounts in 2022.

This project marks another collaboration between Apple Original Films and A24. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lena Dunham to adapt Michael Lewis's book

Film on incarcerated FTX founder underway; Lena Dunham writes

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Lena Dunham has been hired by Apple and A24 to adapt Michael Lewis's book Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon. The book details the life of Sam Bankman-Fried, the enigmatic founder of FTX who was once the world's youngest billionaire. The film project is still in its early stages of development.

Project details

Dunham's adaptation will explore Bankman-Fried's rise and fall

The adaptation of Going Infinite will explore the spectacular collapse of FTX and its founder, Bankman-Fried. The story will look at how he rose to fame so quickly, catching the attention of CEOs, celebrities, and leaders alike. Lewis's book aims to unravel the mystery behind this unconventional billionaire who was known for his casual attire and multitasking during Zoom meetings.

Book insights

'Going Infinite' provides insight into high-frequency trading, cryptocurrencies

Lewis's book offers a deep dive into high-frequency trading, cryptocurrencies, philanthropy, bankruptcy, and the justice system through Bankman-Fried's journey. It follows his unorthodox path as a man who hated rules and lived by his own until the very end. FTX was founded in 2019 as a leading cryptocurrency exchange but went through a crisis in 2022 when billions of dollars went missing from customer accounts.

Filmmaker's profile

Dunham's acclaimed career and collaboration with Apple, A24

Dunham is best known for her work on HBO's Girls, which won her eight Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe. She is also known for Camping and Generation, and the upcoming Netflix series Too Much. In films, she has worked on Catherine Called Birdy and Sharp Stick. The adaptation of Going Infinite is another collaboration between Apple Original Films and A24 after successful projects like On the Rocks and The Tragedy of Macbeth.