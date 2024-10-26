Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple has been testing an app designed to help prediabetic individuals manage their condition by tracking blood sugar levels and showing how lifestyle choices affect them.

Although the project is currently on hold, the insights could shape future health tech products.

This aligns with a growing trend in wearable tech, with companies like Dexcom, Abbott, Nutrisense, and Levels introducing devices and apps for metabolic health tracking. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The app would require a blood test

Apple tests app to help prediabetic individuals manage their condition

By Akash Pandey 05:17 pm Oct 26, 202405:17 pm

What's the story Apple is said to be working on a non-invasive blood glucose monitoring system, Bloomberg reported. The tech giant recently tested an app aimed at helping people with prediabetes manage their health better. The app, according to anonymous sources from the company, required Apple employees to confirm their prediabetic status with a blood test.

User involvement

App's functionality and user participation

The app enabled users to track their blood sugar levels with different commercially available devices. They could also log how their blood sugar levels changed according to their diet. Prediabetes is a metabolic condition with higher than normal blood sugar levels, which can increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Apple's app aims to show how different lifestyle choices can impact blood sugar levels.

Research pause

Apple's exploration of blood sugar data tools

The app was part of Apple's exploration into what tools could be developed using blood sugar data. However, Bloomberg reports that the company has temporarily halted work on this project to concentrate on other health features. Despite this pause, it is possible that the insights gained from this research could be incorporated into future health technology products from Apple.

Industry trend

Metabolic health tracking: A growing trend in wearables

Notably, metabolic health tracking is emerging as a major trend in the wearable technology space. Earlier this year, Dexcom and Abbott introduced over-the-counter continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) aimed at prediabetic, non-diabetic, and Type 2 diabetic (non-insulin using) individuals. Start-ups such as Nutrisense and Levels are also leveraging CGM data to assist people in losing weight or learning how certain foods impact their blood sugar levels.