The feature was found in Android 15 beta

Android 16 could introduce Apple's Dynamic Island-inspired notifications: Report

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:47 am Oct 27, 202409:47 am

What's the story Google is said to be working on a new feature for its Android 16 operating system, dubbed "Rich Ongoing Notifications." The feature was unearthed by Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman in the beta code of Android 15. The new capability would enable OEMs to adopt Apple's Dynamic Island-inspired notifications, in the status bar of Android devices.

Functionality

How will this feature work?

The "Rich Ongoing Notifications" feature is currently coded to allow the addition of a pill-shaped icon, with customizable text and background color in the status bar. This could be used for a number of purposes, including giving updates on expected arrival times for services like Uber. Rahman showcased possible use cases of this feature with mock notifications, emphasizing its versatility and user-friendly nature.

Comparison

A step toward iOS-like experience

The "Rich Ongoing Notifications" feature looks similar to iOS' Live Activities facility. The latter shows information such as timers, sports scores, and delivery ETAs on users' lock screens and on top of their notifications. On iPhone 14 Pro and later models, these show up as easily accessible widgets in the Dynamic Island cutout while users are busy with other tasks on their phones.