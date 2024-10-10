Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple TV+ is expanding its reach by integrating with Amazon Prime Video, aiming to simplify the subscription process and offer more viewing options.

You don't need Apple hardware to access Apple TV+, as it's available on various platforms, and the cost remains the same at $9.99/month whether you subscribe directly or through Amazon.

This move is part of Apple's strategy to broaden its viewer base. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Users will need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy the content within Prime Video

Apple TV+ to be available on Amazon Prime Video

By Mudit Dube 02:24 pm Oct 10, 202402:24 pm

What's the story In a major move, Apple and Amazon have announced a strategic partnership under which Prime Video subscribers will be able to access Apple TV+ content directly through Amazon's platform. The new feature will be launched later this month in the US, allowing users to add Apple TV+ to their existing Prime Video subscriptions. The financial specifics of the deal are confidential at this time.

Expansion strategy

Apple aims to reach wider audience with partnership

Apple's Senior Vice President of Services, Eddy Cue, said the company's goal is to bring its streaming service and its award-winning content to as many viewers as possible. He said he was excited about Prime Video now offering Apple TV+, giving viewers a wide range of viewing options. The move shows Apple's strategy to expand its viewer base by integrating with Amazon's Prime Video services.

User convenience

Partnership to simplify subscription process for users

Amazon has emphasized that this partnership will make the subscription process easier by providing "one billing relationship, in one convenient app." Though Apple already offers something similar via its Apple TV app's Channels function, Prime Video wasn't part of the deal. This collaboration will make it easier for those who may find accessing Apple TV+ directly from Apple difficult.

Subscription details

Apple TV+ accessible without Apple hardware

Contrary to popular belief, you don't need an Apple hardware device to access Apple TV+. The service is viewable on a range of smart TVs, streaming devices, gaming consoles, and web browsers. Subscribing to Apple TV+ through Amazon will cost the same as a direct subscription from Apple at $9.99/month. Prime Video subscriptions vary from $8.99 to $17.98/month depending on the plan you choose.