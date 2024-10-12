Google Lens shortcut no longer accessible from Circle to Search
Google has just updated its Circle to Search feature, and with it, has removed the Google Lens shortcut. Yes, previously, users could directly access this visual search tool from their phone's shortcut. However, the change seems to be part of Google's broader strategy to simplify the user interface (UI) of Circle to Search.
Shortcut removal limits universal access
With the removal of Google Lens shortcut from Circle to Search, it has become a little more difficult for users to perform live visual searches. The move is definitely a step back as it takes away the two-step convenience of accessing Google Lens from anywhere on a user's phone. However, Pixel phone users still have Google Lens shortcut on their home screen's bottom-right corner.
Workarounds for non-Pixel phone users
For those on non-Pixel phones, there are workarounds for this problem. They can either place the Google Search widget on their home screen or download the standalone Google Lens app icon. These options offer a way out for those who have lost direct access to Google Lens with the recent update in Circle to Search.
Change aims to declutter Circle to Search UI
Google's move to ditch the Lens shortcut from Circle to Search could be an effort to declutter its UI. The change cuts down the number of side-by-side buttons from four to three, which could enhance the visual clarity for users. However, despite this, some users might find the loss of universal access to Google Lens on Android a bummer.
Rollout across Google app versions
The change for Circle to Search has been rolled out on both stable and beta versions of the Google app. It was done via a server-side update earlier today. It is still not clear whether this change is permanent or if Google intends to bring back the Lens shortcut in future updates of Circle to Search.