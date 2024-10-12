Summarize Simplifying... In short Google has removed the Lens shortcut from its Circle to Search feature, making it harder for users to perform live visual searches.

Google Lens shortcut no longer accessible from Circle to Search

By Akash Pandey 01:55 pm Oct 12, 202401:55 pm

What's the story Google has just updated its Circle to Search feature, and with it, has removed the Google Lens shortcut. Yes, previously, users could directly access this visual search tool from their phone's shortcut. However, the change seems to be part of Google's broader strategy to simplify the user interface (UI) of Circle to Search.

Access limitation

Shortcut removal limits universal access

New UI

With the removal of Google Lens shortcut from Circle to Search, it has become a little more difficult for users to perform live visual searches. The move is definitely a step back as it takes away the two-step convenience of accessing Google Lens from anywhere on a user's phone. However, Pixel phone users still have Google Lens shortcut on their home screen's bottom-right corner.

Alternative solutions

Workarounds for non-Pixel phone users

For those on non-Pixel phones, there are workarounds for this problem. They can either place the Google Search widget on their home screen or download the standalone Google Lens app icon. These options offer a way out for those who have lost direct access to Google Lens with the recent update in Circle to Search.

UI simplification

Change aims to declutter Circle to Search UI

Google's move to ditch the Lens shortcut from Circle to Search could be an effort to declutter its UI. The change cuts down the number of side-by-side buttons from four to three, which could enhance the visual clarity for users. However, despite this, some users might find the loss of universal access to Google Lens on Android a bummer.

Update rollout

Rollout across Google app versions

The change for Circle to Search has been rolled out on both stable and beta versions of the Google app. It was done via a server-side update earlier today. It is still not clear whether this change is permanent or if Google intends to bring back the Lens shortcut in future updates of Circle to Search.