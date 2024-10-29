Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix is expanding the Squid Game universe with an English adaptation, an unscripted series, and a video game franchise, following its massive success of over 142 million views in the first month.

The show, which has already been renewed for a second and third season, has made history by becoming the first non-English drama to win multiple Emmy nominations and awards, including Best Actor for Lee Jung-jae and Outstanding Drama Series for creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

David Fincher to helm 'Squid Game' remake

An English 'Squid Game' is coming

What's the story Acclaimed director David Fincher is said to be in talks with Netflix to develop an English-language adaptation of the South Korean hit series Squid Game. The 62-year-old director, famous for Fight Club, has previously worked with Netflix on projects like Mindhunter and The Killer. Fincher's adaptation—according to sources cited by Deadline—would likely be set in the US and could be his main focus next year. Dennis Kelly (Utopia) might be hired as the writer.

Universe expansion

'Squid Game' English adaptation to expand Netflix's universe

The English adaptation of Squid Game would be the first scripted series spin-off from the original. However, it isn't the first time Netflix has expanded this universe. The streaming giant has already launched an unscripted series titled Squid Game: The Challenge and a video game franchise based on the popular show. These extensions show Netflix's commitment to leveraging the success of Squid Game, which got over 142 million household views within its first 28 days on the platform.

Upcoming seasons

'Squid Game' Season 2 and 3: What we know

The second season of Squid Game will premiere on Netflix on December 26, with a third and final season already in the works. The series was renewed in 2022 during Netflix's fourth-quarter earnings call. Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix had said that Squid Game would "absolutely" be getting a second season, adding that "the Squid Game universe has just begun."

Award recognition

'Squid Game's historic Emmy wins and global popularity

Not just viewers, Squid Game has also wowed the Television Academy's voting body. It became the first non-English language drama series to bag multiple nominations in major categories at the Emmy Awards. One of its stars, Lee Jung-jae, became the first Korean actor to win Best Actor. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk also became the first Asian director to win in the Outstanding Drama Series category for a non-English language series.