Summarize Simplifying... In short NVIDIA, a leading AI computing processor supplier, has overtaken Apple to become the world's most valuable company, hitting a market value of $3.53 trillion.

This surge is attributed to factors like a $6.6 billion funding round for OpenAI and strong quarterly profits from Western Digital, boosting optimism about data center demand.

Despite Apple's struggles with iPhone sales in China, NVIDIA is projected to see an 82% revenue growth, influencing the US stock market significantly.

Stock rally fueled by high demand for AI chips

NVIDIA hits $3.53 trillion, overtakes Apple as top-valued company globally

By Akash Pandey 10:41 am Oct 26, 202410:41 am

What's the story NVIDIA has dethroned Apple to become the world's most valuable company, following an unprecedented stock rally fueled by high demand for its specialized artificial intelligence (AI) chips. According to Reuters, NVIDIA's market cap briefly hit $3.53 trillion on Friday, just above Apple's $3.52 trillion. The chip-making giant's shares rose by about 3%, while the iPhone maker's shares climbed by 0.9%.

Market fluctuations

Journey to the top

Notably, this isn't the first time NVIDIA has claimed the title of the world's most valuable company. Back in June, it briefly held the position before being overtaken by Microsoft and Apple. The market caps of these tech giants have been closely competing for months now. Currently, Microsoft's market value sits at $3.20 trillion with its stock up 1.3%.

Tech race

Dominance in AI computing

NVIDIA, the leading supplier of processors for AI computing, has become the biggest winner in the race to dominate the nascent technology. The company is up against tech heavyweights such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and others. Once known for designing video game processors, NVIDIA's stock has surged by some 18% this month alone.

Trends

Factors contributing to stock surge

Several factors have led to NVIDIA's stock surge. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, recently announced a $6.6 billion funding round, which resulted in gains for NVIDIA and other semiconductor stocks. Further, data storage maker Western Digital reported quarterly profits that surpassed estimates, further fueling optimism about data center demand. All these developments have helped push NVIDIA's shares to a record.

Outlook

Apple's struggles and NVIDIA's projected growth

On a related note, Apple is struggling with tepid smartphone demand as iPhone sales in China fell 0.3% in the third quarter. Meanwhile, sales of phones from rival Huawei surged a whopping 42%. According to analysts' estimates, NVIDIA will witness nearly 82% revenue growth to $32.9 billion, while Apple's revenue will rise 5.55% year-on-year to $94.5 billion when it announces quarterly results next week.

Impact

Chipmaker's influence on US stock market

The shares of NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Apple dominate the technology sector and the entire US stock market, making up for nearly a fifth of the S&P 500 index's weight. These stocks are heavyweights that can propel indices higher with a sudden surge in share prices. Optimism over AI prospects, expectations of lower US interest rates by the Fed, and an upbeat start to earnings season have all lifted the benchmark S&P 500 to an all-time high last week.