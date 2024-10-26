Summarize Simplifying... In short Boeing, the aerospace giant, is reportedly contemplating selling parts of its space business, including the troubled Starliner project, which has faced delays and technical issues costing over $1.8 billion.

Meanwhile, the company's civil aviation division is also under strain, with a recent strike halting production of several aircraft models.

Despite these challenges, Boeing remains a crucial part of the International Space Station program and is likely to continue leading the Space Launch System, essential for future NASA missions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Boeing is a longtime NASA contractor

Boeing is considering selling parts of its space business: Report

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:02 am Oct 26, 202410:02 am

What's the story Boeing, a longtime NASA contractor, is said to be considering the sale of certain parts of its space operations. According to the Wall Street Journal, the potential divestment could involve the troubled Starliner spacecraft and divisions that support the International Space Station (ISS). However, the company's Space Launch System (SLS) unit would not be included in this sale.

Project hurdles

Starliner project's struggles and ISS support

The Starliner project, Boeing's ambitious mission to ferry astronauts to the ISS, has been marred by persistent issues. From delays to technical setbacks, the project has seen over $1.8 billion in cost overruns. However, despite these challenges, Boeing has been a key player in the ISS program, having manufactured and maintained modules that have kept the station afloat for decades.

Operational difficulties

Civil aviation division faces challenges amid potential sale

Apart from its space operations, Boeing's civil aviation division is also facing troubles. A recent strike of 33,000 workers has temporarily paused production of several aircraft models, including the popular 737 MAX. Newly appointed CEO Kelly Ortberg, emphasized the need for operational efficiency and stabilization during these tough times. However, he didn't specifically mention any plans related to Boeing's space division in his comments.

Company stance

Boeing's response and future prospects

When asked about the possible sale of its space unit, Boeing refused to comment on what it called "market rumors or speculation." Despite the difficulties of the Starliner project and its civil aviation division, sources indicate that Boeing will probably remain in charge of the SLS. This will be critical for future NASA missions, including returning astronauts to the Moon.