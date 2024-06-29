In brief Simplifying... In brief A spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed until late July due to a coolant leak in the spacesuits.

This isn't the first time such leaks have disrupted spacewalks, and despite the suits being based on 40-year-old designs, upgrades have been delayed.

Meanwhile, astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are staying longer on the ISS due to issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

NASA was planning to re-conduct the two-person spacewalk on July 2

ISS spacewalk delayed until late July due to spacesuit issues

By Akash Pandey 02:33 pm Jun 29, 2024

What's the story NASA has postponed the next scheduled spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) until late July, due to a water leak in astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson's spacesuit. The leak, which occurred during a spacewalk on June 24, 2024, forced Dyson along with astronaut Mike Barratt to end their extravehicular activity (EVA) after just 31 minutes. They were supposed to work for about 6.5 hours. The issue was traced back to an "umbilical," a line that connects and services the suit.

Investigation and preparations for next spacewalk underway

Bill Spetch, Operations Integration Manager for NASA's International Space Station Program, has stated during a press conference that the delay until the end of July is to allow time to understand what caused the leak. The upcoming spacewalk will again feature Dyson and Barratt. Their tasks will involve "hardware replacements and installations, preparations for future upgrades on science gear, and photographic inspections of station pipelines," according to a NASA blog post.

History of coolant leaks disrupting ISS spacewalks

This is not the first instance of coolant leaks interrupting ISS spacewalks. In March 2022, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer noticed water accumulating in his helmet after an extravehicular activity, leading to a seven-month hiatus in spacewalks. Similarly, ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano experienced a dangerous leak in 2013, when water started filling his helmet during a spacewalk.

Spacesuit upgrades delayed despite recurring leaks

The spacesuits currently in use by astronauts are based on designs over 40 years old and are due for significant upgrades. However, Collins Aerospace, the company contracted by NASA in 2022 to develop new spacesuits at an estimated value of $3.5 billion, has decided to "descope" its work on spacesuit development for the ISS. The company confirmed this decision after a thorough evaluation with NASA to descope Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services (xEVAS) task orders.

Astronauts remain on ISS due to Boeing Starliner issues

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are currently remaining on the ISS due to problems with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. The spacecraft developed helium leaks and thruster issues after its arrival at the ISS on June 6, causing repeated delays in the astronauts' scheduled departure. Despite the issues, NASA has denied recent claims of Starliner crew being stuck in space. The agency claims that Williams and Wilmore can undock and return home if necessary, with ample supplies onboard.