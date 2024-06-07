Next Article

Sunita Williams is currently at the ISS as part of her third space journey

Sunita Williams carries Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, samosas to ISS

By Akash Pandey 05:02 pm Jun 07, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Indian-American NASA astronaut, Sunita Williams, aged 58, embarked on her third space journey on Wednesday, for the inaugural crewed mission of the Boeing's Starliner capsule to the International Space Station (ISS). Known for integrating elements of her Indian heritage into her space missions, Williams has previously taken sacred Hindu texts as well as traditional Indian snacks into orbit. As part of her latest journey, she again took her rich cultural heritage into the cosmos.

Cultural tribute

Williams honors Indian heritage in space

Williams has a history of honoring her Indian heritage during her space missions. She has taken sacred Hindu texts such as the Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita into orbit, along with snacks like samosas. "I really appreciate my Indian heritage and was glad I could bring part of it with me to space," she said during a 2013 news conference in Delhi.

What's more?

She also carries a statue of Lord Ganesha

Williams also carries a figurine of Lord Ganesha. She states, "Ganesha has always been in my house. Everywhere I've lived, I've had Ganesha, and so he had to come with me to space, of course." "And Indian food — you can never get enough of Indian food... So I had to make sure I had some samosas in space with me," she added.

Festive celebrations

Williams has celebrated Indian festivities at ISS

Williams has also previously participated in Indian festivities from the ISS. During Expedition 32/33 in 2012, she sent greetings during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, adding a special touch from the space station. This gesture further emphasizes her connection to her Indian heritage and her commitment to celebrating it, even while on a mission far from Earth.

Information

Cultural tributes extend beyond Indian heritage

Williams also pays tribute to her Slovenian roots during her space missions, as her mother is of Slovene-American descent. She has taken the Slovenian flag and Carniolan sausage, a traditional Slovenian food, into space. Williams appreciates both sides of her diverse heritage.