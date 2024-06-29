In brief Simplifying... In brief Astronauts Williams and Wilmore's stay on the International Space Station (ISS) has been extended as NASA and Boeing conduct tests on the Starliner spacecraft's thrusters.

What's the story NASA and Boeing officials have denied allegations that astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), are stranded. In a recent press conference, Steve Stich, NASA's Commercial Crew Program Manager stated, "I want to make it real clear that we're not in any rush to come home." The firms are using this extended period to gather more information about the Starliner capsule before its return journey.

Extended stay for astronauts as tests continue

The stay of astronauts Williams and Wilmore on the ISS has been extended while NASA and Boeing conduct further tests from Earth. The officials are yet to provide a new return date. During this time, engineers from both organizations will visit New Mexico's White Sands Test Facility to perform remote tests on the Starliner's thrusters. The testing phase is expected to last a few weeks, during which the astronauts will remain onboard the ISS.

Helium leaks not a concern for return

The Starliner spacecraft, developed under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, has experienced several helium leaks since its launch on June 5. However, both NASA and Boeing officials have confirmed that these leaks do not pose a threat to the spacecraft's return journey. The spacecraft is not leaking any helium while docked to the ISS, as these leaks are located in a part of the spacecraft that is closed off.

Starliner safe for emergency returns, confirm officials

Despite unresolved issues with the Starliner, Stich and Mark Nappi, Boeing's Program Manager of the Commercial Crew Program, have confirmed that it is safe for emergency returns. This assurance was given after a defunct Russian Earth observation satellite recently broke up on orbit, prompting precautionary measures. Despite no debris coming close to the ISS, the astronauts would have used the spacecraft to leave the station and return to Earth in case of a collision.