By Akash Pandey 01:33 pm Jun 29, 202401:33 pm

What's the story India is witnessing a significant surge in cybercrimes, with an average of 2,924 attacks on organizations reported weekly over the past six months. This figure is twice the global average, as per a threat intelligence report by a cybersecurity solutions firm named Check Point Software Technologies. The healthcare sector has been hit hardest, facing an average of 6,935 attacks per week compared to the global average of 1,821 attacks on organizations in this sector.

Malware prevalence

'Fake Updates' tops malware list in India

The most widespread malware-spreading method in India is 'Fake Updates,' often accompanied by malicious software like botnets and a Remote Access Trojan (RAT) named 'Remcos.' Approximately 63% of these malicious files were delivered through email, while the remaining 37% were sent through websites. Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director for India and SAARC at Check Point Software Technologies, highlighted that "the simplicity of spoofing email addresses and the capability to deliver weaponized content make email a powerful tool for spreading malware."

Industry targets

Other industries also face high cyberattack rates

Beyond healthcare, other industries are also heavily targeted by cybercriminals. The education/research sector faces an average of 6,244 attacks per week, consulting sees 3,989 attacks per week, and government/military experiences 3,618 attacks every week. Balasubramanian urged users to "avoid opening unverified email attachments, use strong passwords, enable multi-factor authentication and exercise caution with unsolicited or suspicious emails."

Information

Preventive measures against cyberattacks

Preventive measures are crucial to mitigate the growing threat landscape. The essential steps include regular software updates, training employees, and the deployment of advanced security solutions. These measures are crucial in combating cyber threats and ensuring a secure digital environment for organizations across various sectors.