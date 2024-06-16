In brief Simplifying... In brief Eastern India is leading the nation in cosmetics usage, particularly favoring lip products which dominate the market with 65 million units sold annually.

The region's enthusiasm for makeup, coupled with rising income levels and a growing working population, presents significant opportunities for cosmetic brands.

Online shopping is also gaining popularity, with 28% of cosmetics buyers making purchases through e-commerce platforms.

What's the story East India has emerged as a significant force in the Indian cosmetics industry. It accounts for more than one-third of all cosmetic sales in the country in FY24, despite bearing less than a quarter of India's households. This growing market is drawing attention from cosmetic companies, leading to product innovation and an increase in online shopping. Global consumer researcher Kantar stated that over 186 million pieces of cosmetics were retailed in the past year in India's top 10 cities.

Preferences

Leading in per capita makeup usage

The report also reveals that East India leads the nation in makeup usage per person. Women in this region have shown a strong preference for a wide range of shades, including darker tones that are less popular elsewhere. Samir K Modi, Managing Director of Modi Enterprises, which sells the Colorbar brand, stated that, "East India's enthusiasm for makeup is unmatched."

Market dominance

Lip products dominate the market

In the cosmetics market, lip products dominated with 65 million units sold yearly, generating close to ₹1,700 crore in revenue for FY24. Face and lip cosmetics collectively account for around ₹2,900 crore or 70% of the industry's value. Nail cosmetics were bought in large quantities at 47 million units annually but generated about ₹350 crore due to their lower cost. Eye products represent the smallest segment by number of units sold with 34 million units.

Regional surge

East and south India lead in cosmetic usage

K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director of South Asia at Worldpanel Division, Kantar, stated that "East India tops all cosmetic sectors—lip, face, nail, and eye. The south is the only other region with over 50% penetration in this category." He also noted that with over a quarter of customers buying online, the sector shows great potential. Online shopping is becoming increasingly popular, with 28% of cosmetics buyers making purchases through e-commerce platforms.

Growth potential

Offering opportunities for cosmetic brands

K Ramakrishnan added that "East India's market offers tremendous opportunities for cosmetic brands, especially with rising income levels and a growing working population." As cosmetic firms expand their retail presence, eastern India remains at the forefront of the industry's growth, setting trends as well as driving innovation. Flipkart has noted its strong presence in the east, where the per capita consumption of cosmetics surpasses the national average.