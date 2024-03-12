Next Article

X now overrun with 'Sydney Sweeney leak' malware scams

By Akash Pandey 05:25 pm Mar 12, 202405:25 pm

What's the story X is currently grappling with a surge in malware scams, specifically those linked to the trending topic 'Sydney Sweeney leak,' as reported by 404 Media. The issue has become so widespread that even a simple search for the actor's name yields numerous results related to these 'leak' links, overshadowing other relevant content. Despite the clear danger posed by these scams, X has yet to respond. The platform's apparent lack of moderation is drawing criticism from users and observers alike.

Users lured by false promises of explicit content

The scams are primarily targeting users with the promise of explicit content featuring actor Sydney Sweeney. These fraudulent posts often contain blurred images, seemingly of a naked woman, to pique interest and encourage clicks. However, these links lead to potentially harmful websites laden with malware. Despite the risks associated with these scams, X is yet to take significant action against them.

Malware scams exploit users' curiosity

The latest scams exploit users' curiosity and vulnerabilities, luring them into clicking on malicious links under the guise of revealing explicit content. Chances are if you come across any of these sites, your antivirus software will flag them as potential risks and block access.

X's inaction fuels criticism amid rising scams

X's apparent inaction in the face of these rising scams has drawn significant criticism. The platform is being accused of under-moderation, allowing such harmful links to thrive. Despite the trending topic "Sydney Sweeney leak" being associated with malware scams, it continues to be one of the first suggested searches when typing the actor's name. This lack of response from X raises concerns about user safety and the platform's commitment to combating cyber threats.