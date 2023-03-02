Technology

Cybercrimes surged in 2022; crypto, malware attacks led the way

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 02, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

Zero-day vulnerabilities rose by 150% (Photo credit: SonicWall)

Cybercrimes have been a cause of worry worldwide over the past few years, and the figures from 2022 are especially worrying. A report by cybersecurity firm SonicWall has revealed that certain types of malicious digital activity rose by a mind-boggling 87%. There was also a significant surge in zero-day vulnerabilities, with threats rising by a whopping 150%.

Why does this story matter?

Last year, cybercriminals tried to increase the number of potential victims while lowering the risk taken. As a result, we saw drastic changes to years-long trends and new cybercrime epicenters.

Each and every person can be a victim of cybercrime, and the only way out is to stay alert and invest in excellent cybersecurity solutions. This will help lower the risks.

Ransomware attempts decreased 21% year-on-year

Last year, SonicWall monitored 493.3 million ransomware attempts worldwide, a 21% year-on-year (YOY) decline. However, the total attack volume was still higher than what was recorded between 2017-2020. Governments, schools, hospitals, and airlines were impacted in 2022, resulting in reputational damage. Notably, the education and finance sectors witnessed a significant uptick in ransomware volume, with spikes of 275% and 41%, respectively.

Crypto-jacking attempts at an all-time high

In 2022, crypto-jacking attempts crossed the 100 million mark for the first time, hitting a high of 139.3 million. This marked a 43% YoY increase, and 30.36 million hits were in December itself; a new monthly record. Though people across the world were impacted, certain sectors also saw decreases in crypto-jacking attempts, like the government and healthcare sectors.

What about malware?

In 2022, malware attacks rose 2% to 5.5 billion. This was because of the accelerating growth in crypto-jacking and IoT malware. Asia, Europe, and Latin America saw a significant increase in malware. Meanwhile, the US and two European nations—Germany and the UK—witnessed decreases in attack volume. There were 112.3 million IoT malware attacks, an 87% YoY growth, and a new annual record.

What to expect in 2023?

Despite a drop in certain types of attacks, the situation in the current year is only expected to get worse. Users, be they big or small, should stay alert and invest in good cybersecurity solutions.