Tech giant Fujitsu acknowledges cyberattack, signals possible data breach

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:56 pm Mar 18, 202406:56 pm

What's the story Japanese tech giant Fujitsu has acknowledged a cyberattack on its systems. The company has issued a statement, cautioning that hackers might have accessed personal and customer data. "We confirmed the presence of malware on multiple work computers at our company," Fujitsu stated. It further noted that an internal probe revealed files with personal and customer details may have been illicitly accessed.

Network breach, potential data leak probed

In response to the detection of malware in its systems, Fujitsu has isolated the compromised computers from its network. The firm is presently examining how the cyberattack transpired and if any data has been leaked. However, Fujitsu has not yet provided specifics about the malware involved or even the nature of the attack. The firm also chose not to reveal what type of personal information could be at risk or who it relates to.

Fujitsu notifies Japanese data protection authority

Fujitsu has informed Japan's data protection authority, the Personal Information Protection Commission, about the cyberattack. This notification was made "in anticipation" that personal information might have been stolen during the hack. Yet, it is still uncertain whether Fujitsu has submitted necessary data breach notifications to any other government/authority, including those in the US. Representatives from Fujitsu have yet to respond to inquiries regarding the cyberattack.

Fujitsu faced public ire recently

Currently, Fujitsu has 124,000 workers and caters to government as well as private sector customers across the world. The tech firm recently faced public anger over its role in the wrongful convictions of several post office workers in the UK. They faced accusations of theft and false accounting, which were later found to be because of bugs in the Horizon computer software developed by Fujitsu.