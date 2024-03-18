Next Article

It might run on the Exynos 2500 chipset

Samsung Galaxy S25 rumored to flaunt a bigger 6.36-inch screen

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:24 pm Mar 18, 202406:24 pm

What's the story Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25, is rumored to boast a larger 6.36-inch display, as per a post on the South Korean blog Naver. This would be a step up from the Galaxy S24's 6.2-inch screen, putting it in the same league as Xiaomi's 14 model. Not to be outdone, Apple is also rumored to be planning a similar 6.3-inch display for its iPhone 16 Pro.

Usage

User experience impact of larger displays

While a larger screen size could allow for hardware upgrades, it's unlikely to significantly alter the phone's overall dimensions or usability. Samsung could reduce the bezel size and tweak the phone's aspect ratio to fit a bigger screen without increasing the device's overall size. If these changes come into play, users should still find the Galaxy S25 easy to hold and operate with one hand, despite its larger screen.

Internals

Galaxy S25 might feature Exynos chipsets everywhere

The soon-to-be-released Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to exclusively feature Exynos chipsets in all regions, most likely the Exynos 2500. Moreover, both the Galaxy S25 and S25+ are predicted to continue using the same robust 50MP ISOCELL GN3 main camera sensor found in their predecessors - the S23 and S24.

Worrying

Diminishing market for compact Android flagships

The availability of compact Android phones with high-end internals has been dwindling over time. At present, options are limited to models like Samsung Galaxy S24 and Asus Zenfone 10. However, with Asus reportedly not releasing a successor to Zenfone 10 this year, Samsung's S24 remains one of the few small Android phones with top-tier internals left standing.