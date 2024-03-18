Next Article

The new entrants will boast a refreshed design and charging case with USB-C port

Apple may launch two new AirPods 4 models this year

By Akash Pandey 06:07 pm Mar 18, 202406:07 pm

What's the story Apple is preparing for an impressive launch event later this year, featuring two fourth-gen AirPods models, which may debut alongside iPhone 16 series According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, large-scale production by manufacturing partners is set to commence in May. With this production schedule in mind, Gurman predicts a launch window of either September or October. After the introduction of these new models, Apple intends to phase out the second and third-generation AirPods.

Upgrades

Fourth-gen AirPods to offer superior quality

The fourth-generation AirPods are said introduce a revamped design for enhanced comfort and superior audio performance, as per Gurman. Both variants will come with an upgraded charging case that sports a USB-C port. Moreover, the premium model will boast Active Noise Cancellation and a speaker embedded in the charging case for Find My location tracking.

What's more?

AirPods Pro to receive software enhancements

Gurman suggests that new iterations of the AirPods Pro won't hit the market until next year at the earliest. However, he did hint at an upcoming hearing aid mode feature for current models as part of the iOS 18 update. Apple is also said to be developing a hearing test function for all its AirPods variants, further bolstering their accessibility features. These software enhancements are designed to elevate user experience and accessibility across all of Apple's wireless earbuds offerings.