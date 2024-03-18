Next Article

The Watch Series 10 will debut alongside iPhone 16 series later this year

Apple's upcoming smartwatch may offer blood pressure monitoring

By Akash Pandey 06:00 pm Mar 18, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Apple is gearing up to launch a blood pressure monitoring feature in its forthcoming Watch Series 10, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed in his Power On newsletter. This innovative feature will empower users to check their blood pressure right from their wrists. However, Gurman hinted that this functionality might not extend to older models via software updates, implying it could be exclusive to the new hardware.

Use cases

Feature designed to notify users about blood pressure trends

The debut version of the blood pressure monitoring feature in the Watch Series 10 may not yield precise readings. As per Gurman, it's designed to notify users about rising trends in their blood pressure. This suggests that the feature is more geared toward tracking fluctuations over time rather than delivering pinpoint accuracy. The requirement for a new sensor for this feature implies it won't be compatible with previous Apple Watch models.

Scenario

Following Samsung and Huawei's lead in offering BP monitoring

Apple isn't pioneering the integration of blood pressure monitoring into smartwatches. Samsung has already incorporated ECG and BP monitoring features into its Galaxy Watch series, accessible through the Samsung Health Monitor app. Similarly, Huawei has embedded an automatic blood pressure monitor into its Watch D. The inclusion of this feature in Apple's latest watch series signifies a burgeoning trend among tech giants to weave health tracking features into their wearable devices.

Insights

More features anticipated in Apple Watch Series 10

The upcoming Watch Series 10 or Watch X, is rumored to pack more than just a blood pressure monitor. It might also come equipped with a built-in sleep apnea detector. Alongside these health-centric features, whispers suggest that the new model could boast a slimmer profile and might introduce a novel band-attachment system that occupies less space, hinting at a more streamlined design.