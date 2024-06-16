In brief Simplifying... In brief Hyundai's car sales in May 2024 saw a slight 1% increase from the previous year, led by the Creta model selling 14,662 units.

However, other models like the Venue, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, and Verna experienced sales declines, with the premium models Alcazar, Tucson, and IONIQ 5 also facing significant drops.

Despite the mixed performance, the Venue did see a 2% month-on-month growth. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Creta maintained its position as Hyundai's top performer

Hyundai records 1% YoY growth in May 2024 car sales

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:38 pm Jun 16, 202404:38 pm

What's the story Hyundai has announced its sales performance for May 2024, with a total of 49,151 units sold. This figure represents a modest 1% increase from the same period last year, when the company sold 48,601 units. However, there was a slight dip of 2% in sales compared to April 2024, when the company recorded 50,201 units sold. Despite this minor fluctuation, Hyundai secured the second position in the overall domestic sales tally.

Performance

Creta emerges as Hyundai's top-selling model

The Creta model maintained its position as Hyundai's top performer, with 14,662 units sold in May 2024. This represents a marginal year-on-year (YoY) growth of 1% from May 2023 when 14,449 units were sold. The Venue followed closely behind with sales of 9,327 units, marking a YoY decline of 9%. Despite this decrease, the Venue experienced a month-on-month (MoM) growth of 2%.

Sales

Other Hyundai cars show mixed performance

Exter and Grand i10 Nios recorded sales of 7,697 and 5,328 units, respectively. The Grand i10 Nios hatchback saw a significant YoY sales drop of 17%. Other models like the i20 and Aura, posted sales figures of 5,169 and 4,433 units, respectively. The i20 witnessed a YoY sales decline of 15%, while Aura's drop was slightly less at 6%. The Verna experienced a substantial YoY sales decrease of 63%, selling only 1,381 units.

Premium segment

Hyundai's premium models face significant sales decline

Hyundai's premium models, including the Alcazar and Tucson, also saw a significant YoY sales decline. The Alcazar sold just 944 units in May, marking a 61% decrease from the previous year. The Tucson followed suit with a YoY sales drop of 56%. IONIQ 5, Hyundai's all-electric premium SUV, registered a substantial 74% decline in sales with only 42 units sold in May 2024.