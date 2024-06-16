In brief Simplifying... In brief The Beach Tracker, a custom retro-style Royal Enfield Classic 350, features design enhancements like a custom headlamp, new turn indicators, and a fork modification.

It sports a beige fuel tank with a three-color stripe design, leather handlebar grips, and a smooth leather seat.

It sports a beige fuel tank with a three-color stripe design, leather handlebar grips, and a smooth leather seat.

The rear has been revamped with a sleeker taillamp, unique exhaust, and large block pattern tires for better beach traction, all while maintaining comfort and convenience.

Meet Beach Tracker: A custom retro-oriented Royal Enfield Classic 350

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:53 pm Jun 16, 202403:53 pm

What's the story Mexico-based custom motorcycle workshop, HardHead MotoStudio, has revealed its latest creation: a modified version of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, named the Beach Tracker. The custom bike, which incorporates parts from French vendor Baak Motorcycles, is designed to enhance the Classic 350's vintage charm. The modifications are available for purchase through HardHead MotoStudio's official website.

The Beach Tracker showcases several design enhancements to its front end. These include a custom headlamp, newly designed turn indicators, and a fork modification. The headlamp cowl has been removed, and a single-pod instrument cluster has been added. The bike now features fork gaiters and a shortened front fender in place of fork covers, further contributing to its retro look.

The Beach Tracker's retro aesthetics are enhanced by leather handlebar grips and modified switchgear from Baak Motorcycles. The fuel tank is painted in a beige hue with a three-color stripe design and 'Royal Enfield' lettering at the center. The bike seat also features a smooth leather finish, complementing the design elements of the motorcycle.

The rear of the Beach Tracker has been modified with a redesigned tail section that includes a sleeker taillamp and turn indicators. A shortened fender and unique exhaust further contribute to the bike's look. While the bike's core components remain unchanged, HardHead MotoStudio has added large block pattern tires for improved traction on sandy beaches. These modifications aim to maintain comfort and convenience while capturing the retro vibe.