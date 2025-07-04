BMW's India sales up 10% in H1 2025

BMW Group has reported a 10% increase in its sales in India for the first half of 2025. The company sold a total of 7,774 units during this period, compared to the 7,081 units sold in the same period last year. This growth is mainly attributed to strong demand for Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) and long-wheelbase models.

EV success Maintaining lead in luxury EV segment BMW Group has also maintained its dominance in the luxury electric vehicle (EV) market in India. The company witnessed an impressive 234% year-on-year (YoY) growth, selling a total of 1,322 units of BMW and MINI EVs in the first half of this year. This is a huge leap from last year's figures and shows how much people want high-end electric cars.

Sales details Breakdown of total sales figures The total sales of 7,774 units comprised 7,477 units from the BMW brand and 297 units from MINI. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, said they are witnessing strong growth despite a challenging environment. He also highlighted their focus on electric mobility, which has contributed significantly to their overall sales growth.

Model performance High demand for long-wheelbase models Pawah also noted the high demand for their long-wheelbase luxury models among SAVs and sedans. "Among SAVs as well as sedans, our long wheelbase luxury models are in great demand," he said. These include the BMW 7 Series, 5 Series, 3 Series, and iX1. The company strategically positioned these models across its portfolio to meet customer needs in every segment.