BMW to increase car prices in India from January 2025

Nov 22, 2024

What's the story BMW India has revealed that it will implement a price increase across its entire portfolio in the country, starting from January 1, 2025. The price hike, which could go up to 3%, will apply to both models that are locally assembled at the brand's Chennai facility and those imported directly as Completely Built Units (CBUs).

Impact

All the affected models

The price hike will impact a range of BMW models. These include Chennai plant-made cars and SUVs like the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Gran Limousine, M340i, 5 Series LWB, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, and X7. Direct imports in BMW's India portfolio such as i4, i5, i7, iX1, iX, Z4, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition and CS, M8, XM, and the recently launched M5 will also get pricier.

Market trend

Luxury car market braces for price hikes

BMW's move to hike prices comes in line with a larger trend in the luxury car segment. Mercedes-Benz India has also announced a price hike from next year, citing higher material costs, inflationary pressures, and other cost burdens. Other luxury carmakers are likely to follow suit and announce hikes in their ex-showroom prices soon.