Kia has unveiled its high-performance EV9 GT, featuring a dual-motor, electronically controlled suspension, and a virtual gear shifting system.

The 2025 model will be the first Kia EV to have a native Tesla/North American Charging System port, allowing access to all Tesla Supercharger stations.

Alongside, Kia also introduced an updated 2025 EV6 crossover with a larger, 63kWh battery and a relocated charging port for better Tesla Supercharger compatibility.

EV9 GT is Kia's most powerful three-row SUV ever

Kia unveils high-performance EV9 GT with Tesla charging compatibility

What's the story Kia has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the high-performance 2025 EV9 GT, at the LA Auto Show. The model is an upgraded version of Kia's three-row SUV, promising more power and a sportier driving experience. The new GT trim offers over 500hp, a major upgrade from the 379hp of the 2024 model. It can accelerate from zero to 96km/h in 4.3 seconds. The company calls the EV9 GT "the most powerful" three-row SUV it has ever produced.

Tech specs

EV9 GT features advanced suspension and virtual gear shifting

The EV9 GT comes with a dual-motor and is the first Kia to offer an electronically controlled suspension. This sophisticated feature provides smooth handling, which can be adjusted according to the drive mode. The car also gets a virtual gear shifting system that replicates the feel of a conventional step-shift automatic transmission, including artificial engine sounds.

Design upgrades

EV9 GT's design and charging capabilities

The refreshed EV9 GT gets a host of design upgrades such as high-performance Continental tires, exclusive 21-inch alloy wheels, and neon green brake calipers. Notably, the 2025 model will be the first Kia EV to sport a native Tesla/North American Charging System (NACS) port. This will enable access to all 15,000 Supercharger stations without the need for an adapter.

New launch

Kia also introduces updated 2025 EV6 crossover

Along with the EV9 GT, Kia also unveiled an updated version of its 2025 EV6 crossover. This model will come with a larger battery for better capacity and longer range. The EV6's charging port has been moved to the left rear fender for better compatibility with Tesla Superchargers. The company intends to start offering adapters to existing EV owners next year. The 2025 EV6 will feature a standard 63kWh battery, an upgrade over the previous model's 58kWh pack.

Battery boost

EV9 GT to offer a range of about 600km

Kia has yet to share specific details about the EV9 GT's battery capacity or range. However, it's speculated that the vehicle might utilize the 110.3-kWh battery pack introduced with the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9. This advanced battery is estimated to provide a driving range of approximately 620 kilometers, making it a strong contender in the electric SUV market.