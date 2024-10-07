Summarize Simplifying... In short MG Motor's Windsor has set a record for the highest single-day EV bookings in India.

The car, priced at ₹9.99 lakh, offers a unique 'Battery as a Service' scheme where the battery cost is separate, charged at ₹3.5 per kilometer.

The Windsor boasts a 331km range on a single charge, advanced features like a 15.6-inch touchscreen, and can be fast-charged in just 40 minutes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Windsor has bagged more than 15,000 bookings on first day

MG Windsor records highest single-day EV bookings in India

By Akash Pandey 02:19 pm Oct 07, 202402:19 pm

What's the story MG Motor's latest electric vehicle (EV), the Windsor, has broken a new record in India by garnering over 15,000 bookings in the first 24 hours of its launch. The milestone marks the highest single-day bookings for a newly launched EV in the country. The Windsor is priced between ₹13.5 lakh and ₹15.5 lakh, offering two variants: Excite and Essence. You can also buy the EV as part of a unique 'Battery as a Service' scheme.

BaaS scheme

All about Windsor's 'Battery as a Service' scheme

MG Motor has also launched an innovative 'Battery as a Service' (BaaS) scheme for the Windsor. Under this plan, the cost of the battery is not included in the car's price, allowing buyers to purchase the Excite variant for just ₹9.99 lakh. Customers then pay an additional ₹3.5 per kilometer for battery usage, making EV ownership more affordable and flexible. So, if you drive the EV for 60,000km, you pay just ₹2.10 lakh more.

Vehicle specifications

A look at the performance and features

The Windsor uses a 38kWh battery pack that promises a range of 331km on a single charge. It comes with a front axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor, offering 136hp and 200Nm. The car also offers a host of advanced features including a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic glass roof, a full-LED lighting system, and more.

Extra amenities

Windsor's additional features and charging time

The Windsor also comes with a powered tailgate, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car tech. It gets four drive modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport. MG says the battery pack can be fast-charged in just 40 minutes. Although it has no direct rivals in its segment, the Windsor goes up against similarly priced electric SUVs like Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, and Mahindra XUV400.