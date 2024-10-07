MG Windsor records highest single-day EV bookings in India
MG Motor's latest electric vehicle (EV), the Windsor, has broken a new record in India by garnering over 15,000 bookings in the first 24 hours of its launch. The milestone marks the highest single-day bookings for a newly launched EV in the country. The Windsor is priced between ₹13.5 lakh and ₹15.5 lakh, offering two variants: Excite and Essence. You can also buy the EV as part of a unique 'Battery as a Service' scheme.
All about Windsor's 'Battery as a Service' scheme
MG Motor has also launched an innovative 'Battery as a Service' (BaaS) scheme for the Windsor. Under this plan, the cost of the battery is not included in the car's price, allowing buyers to purchase the Excite variant for just ₹9.99 lakh. Customers then pay an additional ₹3.5 per kilometer for battery usage, making EV ownership more affordable and flexible. So, if you drive the EV for 60,000km, you pay just ₹2.10 lakh more.
A look at the performance and features
The Windsor uses a 38kWh battery pack that promises a range of 331km on a single charge. It comes with a front axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor, offering 136hp and 200Nm. The car also offers a host of advanced features including a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic glass roof, a full-LED lighting system, and more.
Windsor's additional features and charging time
The Windsor also comes with a powered tailgate, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car tech. It gets four drive modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport. MG says the battery pack can be fast-charged in just 40 minutes. Although it has no direct rivals in its segment, the Windsor goes up against similarly priced electric SUVs like Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, and Mahindra XUV400.