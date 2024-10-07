Summarize Simplifying... In short BMW has launched its i7 eDrive50 EV, priced at ₹2.03 crore, featuring a 101.7kWh battery and a single motor driving the rear wheels.

The luxury sedan can be fully charged in under 11 hours with an 11kW AC charger, or reach 80% in just 34 minutes with a 195kW fast charger.

The car, equipped with a leather steering wheel, chrome accents, and a 31.3-inch 8K cinema screen, competes with Mercedes-Benz EQS, Audi e-tron GT, and Porsche Taycan in the luxury EV market. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BMW i7 eDrive50 replaces the i7 xDrive60 variant in India

BMW i7 eDrive50 EV launched at ₹2.03 crore: Check features

By Mudit Dube 12:37 pm Oct 07, 202412:37 pm

What's the story BMW has quietly launched a new variant of its best-selling electric vehicle, the i7, in India. The latest model, dubbed the BMW i7 eDrive50, comes at a price of ₹2.03 crore (ex-showroom) and replaces the previous i7 xDrive60 variant which was priced at ₹2.13 crore. While it comes with minimal cosmetic changes, the new variant packs a different powertrain.

Specifications

BMW i7 eDrive50: Power and performance

The BMW i7 eDrive50 comes with a 101.7kWh battery, just like its predecessor. But, it now comes with a single motor that drives the rear wheels. The new model's power output is 449hp and 650Nm, as opposed to the xDrive60's 544hp and 745Nm. Despite the changes in powertrain, the car's WLTP-claimed range stays at an impressive 603km.

Charging

Charging capabilities of the BMW i7 eDrive50

The BMW i7 eDrive50 can be fully charged in 10 hours and 45 minutes with an 11kW AC charger. However, BMW claims a 195kW fast charger can charge it from 10-80% in just 34 minutes. This rapid charging capability makes this luxury electric sedan even more practical for daily use and long-distance travel.

Amenities

BMW i7 eDrive50: Features and competition

The new BMW i7 eDrive50 remains available in the M Sport trim, with a leather steering wheel and chrome accents on the inside and outside. It also gets a rear seat entertainment package with a 31.3-inch, 8K 'cinema screen' mounted on the roof. In the luxury sedan space, it takes on the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan (₹1.62 crore), Audi e-tron GT (₹1.80 crore), and Porsche Taycan (₹1.89 crore).