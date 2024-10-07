BMW i7 eDrive50 EV launched at ₹2.03 crore: Check features
BMW has quietly launched a new variant of its best-selling electric vehicle, the i7, in India. The latest model, dubbed the BMW i7 eDrive50, comes at a price of ₹2.03 crore (ex-showroom) and replaces the previous i7 xDrive60 variant which was priced at ₹2.13 crore. While it comes with minimal cosmetic changes, the new variant packs a different powertrain.
BMW i7 eDrive50: Power and performance
The BMW i7 eDrive50 comes with a 101.7kWh battery, just like its predecessor. But, it now comes with a single motor that drives the rear wheels. The new model's power output is 449hp and 650Nm, as opposed to the xDrive60's 544hp and 745Nm. Despite the changes in powertrain, the car's WLTP-claimed range stays at an impressive 603km.
Charging capabilities of the BMW i7 eDrive50
The BMW i7 eDrive50 can be fully charged in 10 hours and 45 minutes with an 11kW AC charger. However, BMW claims a 195kW fast charger can charge it from 10-80% in just 34 minutes. This rapid charging capability makes this luxury electric sedan even more practical for daily use and long-distance travel.
BMW i7 eDrive50: Features and competition
The new BMW i7 eDrive50 remains available in the M Sport trim, with a leather steering wheel and chrome accents on the inside and outside. It also gets a rear seat entertainment package with a 31.3-inch, 8K 'cinema screen' mounted on the roof. In the luxury sedan space, it takes on the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan (₹1.62 crore), Audi e-tron GT (₹1.80 crore), and Porsche Taycan (₹1.89 crore).