BMW opens pre-bookings for new 5 Series LWB in India

By Mudit Dube 04:09 pm Jun 22, 202404:09 pm

What's the story BMW has announced the commencement of pre-bookings for its new-generation 5 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India. The official launch is slated for July 24. This model will be locally assembled at BMW's facility near Chennai, making India the first global market to receive a Right-Hand Drive (RHD) version of this long-wheelbase model. Customers can now pre-book the new 5 Series at BMW dealerships across India and through the brand's online store.

Specifications and design of the new BMW 5 Series LWB

The new BMW 5 Series LWB for India measures 5,175mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,520mm in height. Its wheelbase is 3,105mm long, making it 110mm longer than the standard model. The design mirrors the standard wheelbase version with a bold kidney grille, larger air intakes on a sharply styled bumper, new adaptive LED headlamps and slim wraparound LED taillights. It will ride on 18-inch alloy wheels specifically for the Indian market.

Interior features and engine details of BMW 5 Series LWB

The cabin of the new 5 Series mirrors that of the new 7 Series, offering additional legroom at the rear in its long-wheelbase version. The front features a curved display with a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display running on iDrive 8.5 operating system. While BMW has not announced the engine lineup for India, it is expected to feature familiar 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines with new 48-volt mild-hybrid technology.

Launch and pricing details of BMW 5 Series LWB

The BMW 5 Series is set to launch on July 24, entering the market as a rival to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6 and others. There are rumors that only a long-wheelbase version will be sold in India. While the exact pricing has not been announced, it is speculated that it could start from ₹80 lakh, ex-showroom.