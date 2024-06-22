In brief Simplifying... In brief Maruti Suzuki's Fronx Velocity Edition, now available in more variants, offers extra features like red and black garnish on the front bumper, wheel arches, headlamps, and grille.

Maruti Suzuki has also reduced the pricing for a limited duration

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition now available across more variants

By Akash Pandey 02:33 pm Jun 22, 202402:33 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki has expanded its SUV range with the Fronx Velocity Edition, which is now available in 14 different variants. Initially available only with a turbo petrol engine, the new edition now includes naturally aspirated petrol and CNG engine options. The starting price for the Velocity Edition has been reduced to ₹7.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited duration.

Upgrades

Fronx Velocity Edition boasts enhanced features

The Fronx Velocity Edition offers a range of additional features over the standard versions. The 1.2 Sigma Velocity variant includes red and black garnish on the front bumper, wheel arches, headlamps, and grille. The Delta, Delta+, and Delta+ (O) Velocity variants add red inserts to side molding, illuminated door sill guard, designer floor mats in red, door visors, an upper rear spoiler extender, ORVM cover, and tailgate garnish.

Sales milestone

Fronx achieved 1 lakh sales in just 10 months

The Fronx has proven to be a significant success for Maruti Suzuki, with over 1.5 lakh units sold within 14 months of its launch. According to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the company achieved 100,000 sales in just 10 months. Around 80% of buyers opt for the 1.2-liter petrol engine on the Fronx.

Engine options

Buyers can choose from various engine options

The Fronx Velocity Edition offers a choice between a 1.2-liter petrol engine and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit. The 1.2-liter engine comes with manual and AMT auto options, while the turbo-petrol variant is paired with manual and torque converter auto options. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki also offers the more power-packed 1.0-liter Boosterjet with smart hybrid technology. There's also a 1.2-liter CNG version, promising a fuel efficiency of 28.51km/kg.