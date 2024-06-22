In brief Simplifying... In brief Ola Electric is offering a discount of ₹5,000 on the Ola S1 X+ scooter, along with exchange bonuses and cashback options.

Additional benefits include a free Ola Care+ package for the Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Air models, which includes home servicing and roadside assistance.

The benefits are applicable until June 26

Ola S1 EV range available with benefits worth ₹15,000

What's the story Ola Electric has launched a series of offers and benefits worth up to ₹15,000 across its electric scooter lineup. These perks are part of the 'Ola Electric Rush' campaign, which is running from June 20 to June 26. Additional incentives such as exchange bonuses and cashbacks are also available for select models during this promotional period.

Take a look at benefits for S1 X+

Ola Electric is offering a flat discount of ₹5,000 on the Ola S1 X+, reducing its price to ₹84,999 (ex-showroom). Beyond the flat discount, there's an exchange bonus and a cashback of up to ₹5,000 each. These benefits can be availed by customers when purchasing the scooter with loans from select banks. Moreover, customers buying the Ola S1 X+ can receive cashback up to ₹5,000 on loans from select banks.

Ola Care+ package and cashback offers on other models

For the Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Air models, a free subscription to the company's Ola Care+ package worth ₹2,999 is being offered during this campaign. The Ola Care+ package includes complimentary home servicing, pickup/drop services, and roadside assistance such as puncture repair and towing. Additionally, a cashback of up to ₹5,000 is available for these scooters when purchased on select credit card EMIs.

Ola's electric bikes set for launch in 2025

Ola has recently disclosed in an IPO filing that deliveries of its electric bikes are slated to commence in the first half of the fiscal year (FY) 2026. This suggests a launch timeframe between April and September 2025. Ola Roadster will lead the launch, followed by other models like the Diamondhead, Adventure, and Cruiser, all previewed in August 2023.