In brief Simplifying... In brief Hyundai is set to launch the electric version of its popular SUV, the CRETA EV, in January 2025.

The vehicle, expected to be priced around ₹20 lakh, will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu and is anticipated to have a range of 400-500km.

Upon its debut, the CRETA EV will compete with other electric vehicles like the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv, and Maruti Suzuki eVX.

KONA Electric did not fare well in the Indian market

Hyundai KONA Electric discontinued ahead of CRETA EV's debut

By Akash Pandey 01:32 pm Jun 22, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Hyundai has silently discontinued the KONA Electric model in India, as indicated by its removal from the company's website. This move seems to be in anticipation of the launch of Hyundai's first mass-market electric vehicle, the CRETA EV. The KONA Electric was Hyundai's inaugural electric vehicle in India, but it experienced slow sales due to its outdated interior design and crossover status during a period when SUVs are gaining popularity.

Upcoming launch

CRETA EV set to launch in January 2025

Hyundai has officially announced plans to launch the CRETA EV in January 2025. The electric version of the popular CRETA will be produced at Hyundai's manufacturing facility located in Tamil Nadu. This decision is consistent with the success of the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the CRETA, which is among the top-selling SUVs in India. The CRETA EV could be priced around ₹20 lakh.

Rivalry

Specifications and market competition

Details about the CRETA EV's specifications are yet to be released. However, it is expected to have a claimed range of around 400-500km, nearly similar to Maruti Suzuki's forthcoming eVX electric SUV. The platform for the CRETA EV remains unclear, with possibilities including a new dedicated electric skateboard platform or modification of its existing one. Upon launch, it will compete with other electric vehicles such as MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv, Maruti Suzuki eVX, BYD Atto 3, and Mahindra XUV400.