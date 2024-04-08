Next Article

Hyundai IONIQ 5 can be booked online against a token money of ₹1 lakh

Hyundai IONIQ 5 refreshed with new colorways in India

By Mudit Dube 04:51 pm Apr 08, 202404:51 pm

What's the story ﻿Hyundai has expanded the color range of its flagship electric SUV in India, the IONIQ 5. The vehicle now offers four exterior colors, including a new addition, Titan Gray. Additionally, customers can choose from two interior colors, one of which is the new Obsidian Black. The updated Hyundai IONIQ 5 can be booked with a starting payment of ₹1,00,000 through Hyundai's Direct to Customer (D2C) portal. It starts at ₹46 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ongoing success

Hyundai's confidence in IONIQ 5's continued success

Hyundai India's COO, Tarun Garg, expressed his confidence in the continued success of IONIQ 5. He highlighted that the EV has already sold over 1,400 units since its launch in 2023. "We are confident that the expanded color options will ensure the Hyundai IONIQ 5 continues to meet customer expectations and set new benchmarks in India," said Garg.

Upgraded specifications

Hyundai IONIQ 5's enhanced features for 2024 model

Earlier this year, Hyundai unveiled an updated version of the IONIQ 5 electric SUV for international markets. The 2024 model features a larger battery pack of 84 kWh, up from the previous 77.4 kWh. This improvement is expected to increase the vehicle's range from approximately 458km to about 485km on a single charge. The refreshed model has also grown in length by 20mm, now measuring at a total of 4,655mm.

Worldwide popularity

Hyundai IONIQ 5's global sales performance

Globally, Hyundai has sold over 262,000 units of the IONIQ 5, with South Korea leading the sales at 66,938 units and the United States following closely with 66,481 units. Other countries such as Germany, the UK, and Canada have also reported significant sales figures. These numbers underscore IONIQ 5's global popularity as a leading electric SUV in various markets around the world.