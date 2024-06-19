In brief Simplifying... In brief Ola Electric is gearing up to launch four electric motorcycles in India by 2026, aiming to tap into the mass-market category.

The move is set to intensify competition in the currently under-served electric bike market, with rivals like Hero MotoCorp also planning launches.

Ola's e-bikes, boasting the most powerful electric motor ever seen on an Indian motorcycle and larger battery packs, are designed to cater to diverse riding needs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ola showcased 4 concept electric motorcycles last year

Ola Electric to launch 4 e-bikes in India by 2026

By Akash Pandey 04:50 pm Jun 19, 202404:50 pm

What's the story Ola Electric has revealed plans to introduce its electric motorcycle lineup in the first half of FY2026. The company currently commands over 30% market share in the electric two-wheeler category. It aims to expand its product lineup with four new electric motorcycles named Diamondhead, Roadster, Adventure, and Cruiser. "We expect to begin delivery of the motorcycles in the first half of fiscal 2026," stated Ola Electric in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Market expansion

Strategy to tap into mass-market motorcycle segment

The decision to launch electric motorcycles is part of Ola's strategy to penetrate the mass-market motorcycle category. The company plans to broaden its product portfolio to cater to a wider range of consumers across various product types and price points. "We plan to further expand our product portfolio to also cover mass-market motorcycles, targeting a wider range of consumers across various product types and price points in the long term," Ola Electric stated.

Market competition

Intensifying competition in the category

The electric motorcycle market in India is currently under-served, with only a few start-ups like Revolt and Ultraviolette offering products. Ola Electric's entry into this segment is expected to heighten competition against other manufacturers, including Hero MotoCorp, which also plans to launch a series of electric bikes in 2025-26. Despite the increased competition, Ola Electric's strong foothold in the electric two-wheeler space positions it as a formidable contender.

Technological edge

E-bikes to feature powerful electric motor

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, has assured that the company's upcoming e-bikes will be equipped with the most powerful electric motor ever seen on an Indian motorcycle. They will also have larger battery packs in comparison to the firm's scooters. The company plans to use a common platform for all four of its electric motorcycle models. This will ensure consistency in battery and mid-mounted motor specifications, while delivering distinct power and range options to cater to diverse riding needs.