Ola Electric to launch 4 e-bikes in India by 2026
Ola Electric has revealed plans to introduce its electric motorcycle lineup in the first half of FY2026. The company currently commands over 30% market share in the electric two-wheeler category. It aims to expand its product lineup with four new electric motorcycles named Diamondhead, Roadster, Adventure, and Cruiser. "We expect to begin delivery of the motorcycles in the first half of fiscal 2026," stated Ola Electric in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO).
Strategy to tap into mass-market motorcycle segment
The decision to launch electric motorcycles is part of Ola's strategy to penetrate the mass-market motorcycle category. The company plans to broaden its product portfolio to cater to a wider range of consumers across various product types and price points. "We plan to further expand our product portfolio to also cover mass-market motorcycles, targeting a wider range of consumers across various product types and price points in the long term," Ola Electric stated.
Intensifying competition in the category
The electric motorcycle market in India is currently under-served, with only a few start-ups like Revolt and Ultraviolette offering products. Ola Electric's entry into this segment is expected to heighten competition against other manufacturers, including Hero MotoCorp, which also plans to launch a series of electric bikes in 2025-26. Despite the increased competition, Ola Electric's strong foothold in the electric two-wheeler space positions it as a formidable contender.
E-bikes to feature powerful electric motor
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, has assured that the company's upcoming e-bikes will be equipped with the most powerful electric motor ever seen on an Indian motorcycle. They will also have larger battery packs in comparison to the firm's scooters. The company plans to use a common platform for all four of its electric motorcycle models. This will ensure consistency in battery and mid-mounted motor specifications, while delivering distinct power and range options to cater to diverse riding needs.