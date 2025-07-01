Russia recruiting young Ukrainians to become suicide bombers via Telegram 

Russian intelligence officers are allegedly recruiting young Ukrainians to carry out attacks in Ukraine , The Guardian reported. The recruits, often unaware of their true mission, are being used as unwitting suicide bombers. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reported over a dozen such incidents where the perpetrators were either injured or killed. The recruits are usually lured through Telegram channels with promises of quick cash for simple tasks like taking photos or distributing flyers.

Recruitment strategies How the recruits are being manipulated The SBU has identified a pattern in the recruitment process. Curators use psychological manipulation, sometimes employing threats or flattery, to draw recruits into more dangerous tasks, SBU spokesperson Artem Dekhtiarenko told The Guardian. Once on board, recruits are often blackmailed into compliance with threats of exposing their previous cooperation with the curators. This tactic was employed in a case where malware was sent to a teenage recruit's phone, threatening to leak private photos if she didn't continue cooperating.

Escalation of tactics Shift in Russia's tactics Initially, Russia's sabotage campaign in Ukraine involved arson attacks on military vehicles and conscription offices. However, by late 2024, the focus shifted to bombings resembling terrorist tactics. The SBU estimates over 700 people have been detained since early 2024 for involvement in sabotage or terrorism activities linked to these operations. Many are unemployed or in need of money to feed their addictions, while around a quarter are teenagers, the youngest of whom is an 11-year-old girl from the Odesa district.

Unwitting participants Some recruits are being turned into suicide bombers In some instances, recruits unknowingly assume the role of suicide bombers. Dekhtiarenko said, "Russians blow up their own agents; this is becoming common practice." Oleh, a 19-year-old unemployed father from eastern Ukraine, was one such recruit. He was promised $1,000 for what he thought would be a harmless task—spraying paint outside a police station in Rivne. Instead, he received a bag containing an improvised explosive device with wires and mobile phones for remote detonation.

Attack thwarted Rivne attack likely to be repeated in another location Oleh and his friend Serhiy were arrested before they could carry out their mission. The SBU had been surveilling them since they picked up the bomb. The black rucksack contained a homemade explosive device packed with screws and nails, while the smaller bag held a white box holding a less powerful explosive device. If it had exploded, Oleh would most likely be dead. A similar attack had occurred just three days earlier, killing the 21-year-old attacker and injuring eight soldiers.