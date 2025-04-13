What's the story

Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers traded allegations of breaching a temporary US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

The foreign ministers made the accusations during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Saturday.

The forum took place a day after US envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk about the prospects of peace.

Though they agreed to a limited 30-day ceasefire last month, both issued contradictory statements after respective talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia.