Russia, Ukraine trade blame over US-brokered ceasefire violation
What's the story
Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers traded allegations of breaching a temporary US-brokered ceasefire agreement.
The foreign ministers made the accusations during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Saturday.
The forum took place a day after US envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk about the prospects of peace.
Though they agreed to a limited 30-day ceasefire last month, both issued contradictory statements after respective talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia.
Accusations
Russia accuses Ukraine of continuous attacks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of ongoing attacks: "The Ukrainians have been attacking us from the very beginning, every passing day, maybe with two or three exceptions."
He added that Russia would give the US a list of Kyiv's attacks in the last three weeks.
A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson told state media Saturday that Moscow had shared intelligence with the US about over 60 alleged ceasefire breaches by Kyiv.
Counter-claims
Ukraine counters Russia's claims with missile statistics
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha refuted Lavrov's claims, saying Russia had fired "almost 70 missiles, over 2,200 (exploding) drones, and over 6,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine."
He maintained that these attacks were mainly on civilians, as the limited pause on strikes was agreed upon.
Sybiha said this clearly shows "who wants peace and who wants war."
International response
US President urges Russia to end war
US President Donald Trump urged Russia to do something to end the "terrible and senseless" war.
This came after Ukraine backed a broader US ceasefire proposal that Russia has effectively blocked due to strict conditions.
Lavrov also talked about a possible US-backed deal on safe passage of commercial ships in the Black Sea, saying it can't be done until curbs on Russian access to shipping insurance and global payment systems are removed.
Aviation losses
Ukraine confirms loss of F-16 fighter jet
Ukraine's air force confirmed the loss of a second F-16 fighter supplied by Western allies. The pilot, 26-year-old Pavlo Ivanov, was killed in the incident.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the family of Ivanov and pledged a strong response.
This comes after the downing of another F-16 last August, after it intercepted three Russian missiles and a drone.