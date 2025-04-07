What's the story

The cryptocurrency market took a major hit today, reacting to US President Donald Trump's global tariffs announced last week.

Bitcoin fell nearly 8% to $76,833, while Ethereum crashed over 15% to $1,538.

As per Coinglass data, bullish crypto bets worth nearly $745 million were liquidated in a 24-hour period—the biggest sell-off in nearly six weeks.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization was at $2.5 trillion, marking a 6.59% decline in the last day.