What's the story

President Donald Trump has revealed that China's objections to new tariffs have stalled a deal for the popular social media app, TikTok.

The app, owned by China's ByteDance Ltd., was close to being sold off and kept operational in the US, but these objections have now stalled those plans.

"We had a deal pretty much for TikTok—not a deal but pretty close—and then China changed the deal because of tariffs," said Trump.