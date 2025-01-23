What's the story

Seven families in France have sued TikTok, claiming the social media platform's inability to curb harmful content resulted in their teenage children's suicides.

The lawsuit claims TikTok repeatedly promoted content related to suicide methods and encouraged users to go beyond "mere suicide attempts."

Two out of the seven families have experienced the loss of a child. One of the parents involved in the lawsuit, Stephanie Mistre, found such videos on her 15-year-old daughter's phone after her tragic death by suicide.