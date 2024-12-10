Summarize Simplifying... In short Switching your smartphone to airplane mode during flights is not just a legal requirement in the US, but it also prevents interference with pilots' radio communications.

A pilot shared that even a few phones trying to connect to a radio tower can disrupt their headset, making it difficult to receive instructions.

So, next time you fly, remember to switch to airplane mode to ensure a smooth journey for all. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Why should smartphones be on airplane mode? This pilot explains

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:26 pm Dec 10, 202406:26 pm

What's the story A pilot, who goes by @perchpoint on TikTok, has recently gone viral for explaining why passengers need to switch their phones to airplane mode before takeoff. His informative video has garnered over two million views on the platform. The pilot stressed that this measure isn't a conspiracy and forgetting it will not bring the plane down.

Interference

Impact on in-flight communications

However, the pilot claimed that if many passengers forget to switch to airplane mode, it could interfere with the pilots' radio communications with the control tower. He said, "If you have an aircraft with 70, 80, 150 people on board, and even three or four people's phones start to try to make a connection to a radio tower, it sends out radio waves." The captain clarified these waves could disrupt radio waves of the headset that pilots use.

Anecdotal evidence

Pilot's personal experience with communication disruption

The pilot also shared a personal experience where his headset was affected during a flight. He was trying to receive directions on which way to go, but the interference made it sound like there was a "mosquito" in his ear. He described the situation as not being catastrophic but rather irritating when attempting to note down instructions amid such disturbances.

Legal requirement

US law mandates airplane mode during flights

Apart from the practical reasons given by the pilot, US law also requires passengers to switch their phones to airplane mode while flying. The code of federal regulations reads, "Cellular telephones installed in or carried aboard airplanes, balloons or any other type of aircraft must not be operated while such aircraft are airborne (not touching the ground)." This rule further emphasizes the need to follow this protocol during flights.