Microsoft 365 outage: Teams, Outlook, and cloud-based apps down
Microsoft 365, the tech giant's suite of productivity tools and services, is currently witnessing a major disruption. The outage has impacted several key services including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and other web as well as cloud-based apps. This was confirmed by user reports as well as an official statement from Microsoft on its service health status page.
Take a look at Microsoft's statement
User reactions to the outage
The disruption in Microsoft 365 services has triggered a wave of reactions from users. One user humorously commented on the situation, saying, "Three sure things in life: death, taxes, and a daily Microsoft Unplanned Service Outage." Another suggested it might be time for a coffee break considering the significant outages seen today. These comments show how the outage affected daily operations and productivity for many worldwide.
There was another outage 2 weeks ago
Microsoft 365 services faced another outage two weeks back. At that time, users were facing problems while accessing Outlook via the web or desktop, Universal Print, as well as Sharepoint.