How to order food for a group on Swiggy
Leading food delivery platform Swiggy offers a group ordering feature. The innovative facility lets as many as 40 people place an order and add different items into a single cart at the same time. Earlier, groups wanting to order together had to use one device only. Now, they can share a QR code or link to let users add to the same cart at once.
Feature aims to enhance user experience
The group ordering feature was introduced by Swiggy to solve what it called 'a party pain point.' The company hopes this addition will also raise average order values (AOVs), a key operating metric used to assess a company's performance.
Steps to use the feature
To make a bulk order, open the Swiggy app and select a restaurant. Next, tap the 'Group Order' button in the top right corner. Then, choose to share a QR code or link with your group, have your group members join your cart, and add their food items. Once all the orders are added, check out and pay.
Zomato offers a similar feature
Swiggy's main competitor Zomato also launched a similar feature. The Gurugram-based company announced that its users can now share a link with their friends to add items into the same cart seamlessly.