The feature lets as many as 40 people place an order together

How to order food for a group on Swiggy

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:44 pm Dec 10, 202405:44 pm

What's the story Leading food delivery platform Swiggy offers a group ordering feature. The innovative facility lets as many as 40 people place an order and add different items into a single cart at the same time. Earlier, groups wanting to order together had to use one device only. Now, they can share a QR code or link to let users add to the same cart at once.

Convenience

Feature aims to enhance user experience

The group ordering feature was introduced by Swiggy to solve what it called 'a party pain point.' The company hopes this addition will also raise average order values (AOVs), a key operating metric used to assess a company's performance.

Guide

Steps to use the feature

To make a bulk order, open the Swiggy app and select a restaurant. Next, tap the 'Group Order' button in the top right corner. Then, choose to share a QR code or link with your group, have your group members join your cart, and add their food items. Once all the orders are added, check out and pay.

Competition

Zomato offers a similar feature

Swiggy's main competitor Zomato also launched a similar feature. The Gurugram-based company announced that its users can now share a link with their friends to add items into the same cart seamlessly.