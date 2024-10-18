Summarize Simplifying... In short Zomato, a leading food delivery service, is planning to raise ₹8,500 crore through an institutional share sale.

This move comes as its rival, Swiggy, prepares for an IPO, sparking curiosity about Zomato's need for funds despite its profitable food delivery segment and nearly break-even quick commerce arm, Blinkit.

Post-fundraising, Zomato aims to cap its foreign institutional investment at 49%, a slight decrease from the current 50.48%.

Zomato's board will meet on October 22 to approve the fundraise

Zomato considers raising ₹8,500 crore through institutional share sale

By Mudit Dube 03:24 pm Oct 18, 2024

What's the story Leading food delivery platform Zomato is scheduled to hold a board meeting on October 22. The main agenda of the meeting is to discuss a possible fund-raising exercise through an institutional share sale or Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). According to CNBC-TV18, the company is likely to approve a fund raise worth ₹8,500 crore at this meeting.

Future strategy

Zomato's post-fundraising plans and current foreign holdings

After the fund-raising, Zomato intends to approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cap its Foreign Institutional Investment (FII) holding at 49%. According to the company's current shareholding pattern, foreign investors hold 50.48% of Zomato's shares. This includes a Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) stake of 5.25% and the rest as FII.

Fiscal health

Zomato's financial position and market performance

At the end of June, Zomato had a cash balance of ₹12,539 crore. The amount was reported before the company agreed to acquire Paytm's entertainment ticketing business for ₹2,048 crore. Despite a slight dip in today's trading session with shares at ₹260.65, Zomato's stock has grown significantly over time. It has more than doubled in value this year alone with gains of 110%.

Market competition

Zomato's fund-raising coincides with Swiggy's IPO plans

The timing of Zomato's fund-raising effort comes just as rival food delivery service Swiggy gears up for an initial public offering (IPO). This has raised questions about why Zomato would need the money, especially since it has a lot of cash left after acquiring Paytm's event business earlier this year. The company has already turned profitable in its food delivery segment and is close to breaking even with its quick commerce arm, Blinkit.