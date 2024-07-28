In short Simplifying... In short Zomato has introduced Brand Packs, a loyalty program for select restaurants, to reward customers who frequently order from their favorite eateries.

Zomato now rewards customers ordering regularly from their favorite restaurants

By Akash Pandey 09:43 am Jul 28, 202409:43 am

What's the story Zomato, a prominent food delivery platform, has introduced a loyalty program named 'Brand Packs' to reward its regular diners. The announcement was made by CEO Deepinder Goyal on the microblogging site X. The program provides additional discounts to customers who consistently order from their preferred restaurants via Zomato. The initiative has already seen significant adoption with over 10 lakh packs purchased and more than 4,000 restaurants participating.

In his announcement on X, Goyal shared his personal experience as a regular diner and the inspiration behind introducing Brand Packs. He stated, "I repeat-order from my favourite restaurants often, and so do a lot of our customers. To make this more rewarding for you, we are introducing Brand Packs - our first step toward building loyalty programs for select restaurants on Zomato."

The launch of Brand Packs has been met with positive feedback from Zomato users. One user responded to Goyal's announcement by saying, "This is fantastic news! I've always believed in supporting my favorite restaurants, & Zomato's Brand Packs are the perfect incentive." Another user commended the initiative as a "great move," while a third user suggested further personalization by proposing dynamic discounts for customers who frequently order from specific restaurants.