In short Simplifying... In short Apple's first union contract with US retail employees is awaiting approval from about 85 workers at a store in Baltimore's suburb, Towson.

This follows a worker strike in May due to unsatisfactory negotiations, making it one of two unionized Apple stores in the US.

This follows a worker strike in May due to unsatisfactory negotiations, making it one of two unionized Apple stores in the US. However, the second unionized store in Oklahoma City is yet to secure a contract.

The deal includes an average pay increase of 10%

Apple inks its first union contract with US retail employees

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:32 am Jul 28, 202409:32 am

What's the story Apple has tentatively agreed to a collective bargaining contract with its first-ever unionized store in the US, located in Maryland. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers's Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, representing the store's workers, announced on Friday that a three-year deal had been reached. This agreement promises an average pay increase of 10% and additional benefits for workers.

Voting process

Contract awaits approval from employees

The proposed agreement is now pending approval from approximately 85 employees at the Apple store, located in the Baltimore suburb of Towson. A vote on this matter has been scheduled for August 6. The union's negotiating committee expressed optimism about the agreement, stating, "By reaching a tentative agreement with Apple, we are giving our members a voice in their futures and a strong first step toward further gains."

Strike background

Maryland store's union contract follows worker strike

The tentative agreement was reached after the store's workers authorized a strike in May, following more than a year of unsatisfactory negotiations with management. The Maryland store is one of only two unionized Apple sites in the country. Employees at this location voted in favor of the union in June 2022, shortly before another Apple store in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, also unionized.

Contract status

Second unionized Apple store yet to secure contract

Unlike the Maryland store, the second unionized Apple location in Oklahoma City has not yet bagged a contract from the company. This development comes amid several high-profile election wins for unions across various companies, including an Amazon warehouse in New York City, a Chipotle store in Michigan, and hundreds of Starbucks stores nationwide. Despite these victories, many have not yet finalized contracts.