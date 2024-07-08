In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 is set to feature a larger screen and a slimmer design, with a new chip that could potentially enhance AI capabilities.

Apple is also planning a cheaper version of the Watch SE to rival Samsung's Galaxy Watch FE, possibly using a plastic case to cut costs.

Additionally, a Watch Ultra 3 is in the works, boasting the same new chip as the Series 10 but with no major design changes.

By Mudit Dube 10:01 am Jul 08, 202410:01 am

What's the story Apple's upcoming Watch Series 10 is speculated to feature an ultra-sized screen, akin to the company's 49mm outdoorsy watch, as reported by Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg. This rumor aligns with a CAD render from last month that showcased a Series 10 watch with a two-inch display. Despite the larger screen, Gurman suggests that there may not be any significant design changes in the new model.

In addition to the larger screen, the Series 10 may also feature a thinner case and a new chip that could "lay the groundwork for some AI enhancements down the road," according to Gurman. However, it remains uncertain whether new sensors will be included in this upgrade. Per Gurman, Apple is encountering difficulties with two major health sensor updates, particularly in improving its rumored blood pressure monitor's reliability and adding sleep apnea detection due to its banned blood oxygen sensor.

Apple is reportedly planning a cheaper version of the Apple Watch SE to compete with Samsung's $199 Galaxy Watch FE. According to Gurman, one possible method for achieving this price reduction could involve using a rigid plastic case. Furthermore, Gurman reports that Apple is also planning to release a Watch Ultra 3, which will be powered by the same new chip as the Series 10 but without any major visual changes.