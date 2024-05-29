Next Article

The battery of the Flip 6 is rated at 3,790mAh

Leak reveals details of Samsung's Flip 6 foldable, smart ring

By Mudit Dube 03:42 pm May 29, 202403:42 pm

What's the story Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 will feature a slightly larger battery than its predecessor, the Flip 5. This information was revealed through FCC testing records discovered by MySmartPrice. The battery of the Flip 6 is rated at 3,790mAh, a slight increase from the 3,700mAh capacity advertised for the Flip 5. Earlier rumors had suggested that Samsung was testing a larger 4,000mAh battery.

Sizing flexibility

Galaxy Ring will accommodate a wide range of sizes

The FCC records also provided information about the Galaxy Ring's size range and battery capacity. The device will be available in sizes ranging from 5 to 12, accommodating various finger sizes. This range is similar to that of the Evie Ring but differs from other competitors like the Oura Ring Gen 3 (sizes 6 to 13) and the Ultrahuman Ring Air (sizes 5 to 14).

Battery comparison

Galaxy Ring's battery capacity comparable to competitors

The battery capacity of the Galaxy Ring will vary from 17mAh to 22mAh, depending on the size of the ring. This is comparable to the latest Oura Ring, which has a battery capacity ranging from 15mAh to 22mAh. Samsung officials have claimed that their ring will last up to nine days on a single charge.