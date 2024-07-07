In brief Simplifying... In brief Leaked prices for Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 and Pro 11 in India reveal a range of configurations and costs.

The Surface Laptop 7, available in 13.8-inch and 15-inch models, starts at ₹113,999 for 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, going up to ₹202,990 for the top-tier Elite model with 32GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The Surface Pro 11, only available with a 13.8-inch screen, is priced from ₹113,999 for 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, up to ₹2,32,990 for the Elite model with 32GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The Surface Laptop 7 comes in two display sizes

Indian prices for Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Pro 11 leaked

By Akash Pandey 06:30 pm Jul 07, 202406:30 pm

What's the story Microsoft's recently revealed Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11, both powered by Snapdragon X processors, are poised to enter the Indian market. A user on X has leaked the prices for all configurations of these devices, claiming to have sourced the information from a Chennai retailer. The base model of both devices comes with a Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage, starting at ₹1,13,999.

Leaked pricing details for Surface Laptop 7 revealed

The leaked list reveals multiple configurations for the Surface Laptop 7. The Plus model with a 13.8-inch display, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage is priced at ₹113,999. The Snapdragon X Elite model with the same RAM and storage capacity is priced at ₹150,990. For those seeking more storage, the Elite model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage comes in at ₹170,990 while the top-tier Elite model boasting of a whopping 32GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at ₹202,990.

Pricing of 15-inch Surface Laptop 7

The leak also comprises prices for the larger 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 in the Elite configuration. The model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹139,990. The version with the same RAM but a larger storage capacity of 512GB comes in at ₹159,990. For those seeking maximum storage, the Elite model with 16GB RAM and a whopping 1TB storage is priced at ₹178,990. The Surface Laptop 7 will be offered in Platinum and Graphite color options in India.

Surface Pro 11's costs

The Surface Pro 11, available only with a 13.8-inch screen, has its pricing details leaked as well. The Plus model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹113,999. The Elite model with the same RAM but a larger 512GB storage costs ₹1,61,990. For those seeking maximum storage and performance, the Elite model with 32GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at ₹2,32,990. The Surface Pro 11 will be available in Black and Platinum color options in India.

