Zomato's CEO hints at new venture

Zomato's 'District' teaser sparks online speculation: What could it be?

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:07 pm Jul 31, 202406:07 pm

What's the story Deepinder Goyal, the co-founder and CEO of Zomato, has ignited a wave of speculation with a recent post on X. The post features a picture of a purple screen with the words "District by Zomato," accompanied by a "coming soon" caption. This cryptic message has left netizens guessing about its potential implications for the food delivery industry.

User theories on 'District by Zomato'

The ambiguity surrounding "District by Zomato" has led to various theories among users. Some believe it could signify a new restaurant serving regional delicacies, while others suggest it might be an upgrade to the platform's user experience. One user stated, "Discovery is tough on platform apps... Filtering food by 'district' could enhance engagement & reduce dropout rates by making it easier to find regional favorites."

Could it be a new customer care initiative?

Another theory proposed by users is that "District by Zomato" could represent a new customer care initiative. This would involve a dedicated team addressing customer issues based on their specific districts. However, despite the numerous theories circulating online, the true nature of "District by Zomato" remains unknown at this time.