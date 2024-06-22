In brief Simplifying... In brief Elon Musk's company, X, is making live streaming a paid feature, potentially to attract more users to its paid subscriptions.

The company's premium plan, starting at $3 per month, offers features like longform writing, post editing, and ad-free feeds.

This move is part of a larger trend of X monetizing its basic features, including a recent test of a $1 annual charge for new accounts in New Zealand and the Philippines.

Live streaming will soon be a Premium feature

Elon Musk's X is making live streaming a paid feature

By Akash Pandey 12:42 pm Jun 22, 202412:42 pm

What's the story Social media platform X has announced plans to make live streaming a premium feature. This decision sets it apart as the only major social platform to charge for such a service, while competitors like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitch, and TikTok continue to offer it for free. "Starting soon, only Premium subscribers will be able to livestream (create live video streams) on X," the company stated.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official post

Added features

X Premium offers more than just live streaming

X has not provided a specific reason for this change. The company's premium plan is known for offering features such as longform writing, post editing, and ad-free feeds. The decision to place live streaming behind a paywall is unconventional, yet it could be intended to attract users to its paid subscriptions, which start at $3 per month for the Basic tier and increase to $8 per month for Premium and $16 per month for Premium+.

Monetization strategy

Charging for basic features under consideration

The latest decision comes as part of a broader trend of X seeking to monetize its basic features. Recently, the Elon Musk-owned company introduced a $1 annual charge for new accounts in New Zealand and the Philippines to gain posting rights. Although this scheme is still described as a test by the company, Musk has hinted at his intention to extend this fees to all new users in the future.